The Defiance College, in partnership with the PATH Center, hosted A Night Without a Home Thursday evening on the college campus.
Defiance College President Richanne Mankey welcomed attendees to the event saying, “The goal tonight is to raise awareness for what homelessness looks like in rural areas,” adding “there isn’t one cause that leads to people being homeless, and there isn’t one solution.”
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann was on hand and briefly addressed the issue of homelessness within the city before thanking the students for their efforts, saying “Kudos to you for attempting to raise the issues of homelessness in our community.”
PATH Center’s homelessness program director Susan Cheeseman moderated a panel discussion of the issues surrounding homelessness. The panel consisted of Jenny Hoeffel, program director of Supportive Services for Veteran Families, a homeless veterans’ program through Maumee Valley Guidance Center; Melissa Humbert-Washington, youth initiative coordinator for COHHIO; and Tiffany Lyons, who shared her personal experience with homelessness.
The panel discussion was prompted by student-led questions posed by Cheeseman. When asked to provide a profile of a typical homeless person, Humbert-Washington stated, “I can’t provide a profile, because there isn’t one, homelessness can literally happen to anyone.”
Lyons spoke of the deep depression she experienced after “losing my job, which led to me losing my home.” Lyons has been homeless several times since 2013, but recently moved into housing “thanks to the permanent supportive housing program at PATH.” Lyons added, “it feels really awesome to have a home.”
Cheeseman thanked Lyons for “having the courage to put your face out there with your story” and in closing the discussion, encouraged those in attendance to “be the change that you want to see.”
Following the panel discussion, volunteers were on hand to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters, and music was provided throughout the evening by both the band LaDean and a deejay.
Defiance College seniors Madeleine McMaster and Blake Newman joined the approximately 25 people who planned to spend the night sleeping in the tent city created for the event. Each tent represented someone who had, or is currently, experiencing homelessness. A brief written history was affixed to each tent so that visitors could read about that person’s experience.
Both McMaster and Newman worked on the evening’s events as part of their senior project. McMaster stated that she’s learned a lot working with the PATH Center. After previously volunteering to serve a meal at the center and “sitting down and eating and talking with people, I learned that what I perceived it to be like, isn’t what it actually is like; people my age make up the majority of people experiencing homelessness.” McMaster added “I fell in love with what the PATH Center does for the community and am excited to be doing this project with them.”
Newman said working on A Night Without a Home project is “helping me shape my view of what I can do in my future.” Newman noted that the event raised more than $1,000, from approximately 40 contributors. The funds raised from A Night Without a Home will be donated to the PATH Center.
