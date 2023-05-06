Thursday afternoon, a crowd of 300 or so gathered at the Defiance YMCA for the town’s annual Community Day of Prayer.
Originally a breakfast occurring at 6:30 a.m., the Defiance Community Day of Prayer has changed venues a few times and this is the second year it has been at the YMCA. Music was played by The Tacketts and their band, Powell Creek Junction, with the closing song being “Child of Love.”
A song that is appropriate to introduce the theme of the event, John 13:35, “Your love for another will prove to the world you are disciples,” and the day’s keynote speaker, Tori Hope Petersen.
Petersen is the best-selling author of the book, “Fostered,” which is an account of her experiences in the foster care system, overcoming its struggles and finding a renewed sense of faith along the way.
At the podium, the young writer shared a few stories that made her love Defiance. She also unveiled her vulnerability as a foster youth searching for what she calls a PLOP, or Professional Lover of People. She came to find that Defiance was full of PLOPs.
“Loving God and loving people is an essential part of the Christian faith,” she addressed the crowd. “It’s really confusing when we identify as Christians ... but we don’t love people.”
From the woman who took her in for Christmas to the track coach that believed in her, Petersen was surrounded by a community that supported her and raised her in love and spirit. Life was not easy for her, and the young woman confessed she had traveled through 12 homes and 12 families.
“I felt disposable. I felt unloved,” she admitted.
However, Petersen would find family in those that rose her up and encouraged her to grow. She preceded to achieve accolade after accolade in sports, becoming a five-time state champion track athlete. This made her the 50th woman in Ohio to win four state titles in one meet and the first individual female and person of color from her high school to become a state champion.
Time and time again, Petersen broke the mold set by society for foster children. She got a full-ride scholarship thanks to her track achievements and became part of the 3% of foster youth that would receive a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Her track coach, Scott Wichman, would go on to adopt her. She’d then write her book, attend multiple speaking engagements, tell her story and start up a non-profit 501 c3, Beloved, to help those abused, marginalized and oppressed.
“All of these people’s love for me, that’s what helped me understand that God loves me. And that’s what helped me understand that I could do these things. And this story, it’s not a good story because of the accomplishments, but it’s a good story because of the people who showed up and loved me the way that they did,” Petersen emphasized.
After an emotional ending to her talk with some grateful sentiments toward these people and Defiance, community prayers were recited.
This year’s participants were:
• Beth Hench, Ayersville Local Schools, praying for schools and education.
• Roy Klopfenstein, Ohio 82nd House District representative, praying for elected officials.
• Abby Wolfrum, United Way of Defiance County, praying for businesses and non-profits.
• Layla Briseno, Defiance High School student, praying for the youth.
• Katrina Horvath, Horvath Law, praying for families and community.
• Katie Polzin, Ravens Care, praying for churches and faith community.
• Sonja Selhorst, Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital, praying for caregivers and healthcare.
• Austin Carr, Defiance City Schools, praying for military and veterans.
• Dave Brobston, on behalf of the Defiance Police Department, praying for first responders and community safety.
• Laurie McCann, Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital, praying for those incarcerated and battling addiction.
