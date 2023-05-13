About 40-50 community individuals, disc golf enthusiasts and local officials gathered for the ribboncutting of a new Pro Disc Golf Association (PDGA)-sanctioned course Friday on the Defiance College campus.
DC President Dr. Richanne Mankey began the event by thanking those who had made the course a reality.
“This is a great opportunity for Defiance College,” she said. “I give so much credit to Jay Hanson and his son Dez. ... This course will become a destination point because it’s a nice course. We have two sets of tees. There will be people in Defiance who never even thought about coming to Defiance and what we hope is that it stimulates the economy a little bit more in the city ... but it also reminds folks that Defiance College is here. ... So many of you sponsored or volunteered your time ... .”
She added that $75,000 was raised in dollars and in kind by those who made the course possible, including Jay Hanson, a financial advisor with Wells Fargo.
Hanson said that his dream of this course was something bigger than he could have imagined and was only realized through the efforts of an army of builders and designers, supporters financially and community involvement.
“This started out in 2021 with a lot of plans on paper,” said Hanson. “I kept saying to my son, ‘If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well,’ and his dream brought about more than I could have imagined. ... There are three life lessons that I have learned. The first was, have an attitude of ‘if it can be done, it can be done by us.’ Life lesson number two was, ‘look for the good that can come out of something bad.’”
Mayor Mike McCann also addressed the crowd, emphasizing that this was truly a community effort and one that will continue to bring benefit to the Defiance area.
“Jay, this is spectacular, a wonderful addition to our community,” said McCann. “As the president said, I believe that we will see people travel from all over to participate in this sport. I know the chamber of commerce will be promoting this through their websites, the college will be promoting it and we will be promoting it in the city. The president is right when she says the people will come here and spend money. ... This will be a great attraction for our community.
“... For those of you who supported this project with your brawn, thank you,” continued McCann. “I know it’s a lot of work, but as I stand here and look back through there, that’s very visually appealing. I am excited for the community. I am excited at some point to get out here and play a couple of holes and see how this all works out.”
Hanson went on to explain that his son was playing a game of disc golf with a friend when a bad shot landed a disc on one of the college’s buildings. After enlisting the help of college maintenance personnel to retrieve the disc, a conversation was started about rebuilding the former disc golf course.
The goals Hanson laid out for the course were that the course would be open and free to the community, maintained by the college, promote community leagues and promote the college.
“It will increase the synergy between Defiance City and Defiance College,” he added. “Once we got the permission from the college, the designers were organized ... and about 29 course designs later, we have the course that we have today. ...”
The third and final life lesson that Hanson named looks toward the future.
“In the words of Nelson Henderson: The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you will not expect to sit,” Hanson said through some tears. “I really don’t play disc golf, but there’s nothing more motivational and satisfying as aligning your life energy with something you are passionate about. I did this for my personal goal of trying to stay connected with my kids especially as they began their journey of flying from the nest. And I saw that same energy and determination from everyone who helped build this course.”
The first national tournament scheduled on the course is June 17. Hanson said that when registration for the tourney was opened online it sold out in two minutes.
“This is the second fastest growing sport in the U.S. right now,” he said after the ribboncutting.
The course is free and open to the public for anyone who wants to try their hand at disc golf.
