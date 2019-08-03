The Defiance Community Cultural Council has planned another year of concerts beginning this fall. This performance series is now in its 12th year.
This year’s Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s Bands & More series will include The Barefoot Movement on September 13, The Shootouts on Oct. 11, Abigail Stauffer & Dave the Cellist on Jan. 24, Big Band Sound on Feb. 15, and Luke McMaster Icons of Soul on March 27. All concerts this year will be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Friday evenings, except for the Saturday performance of the Big Band Sound. Series sponsors are The Hubbard Company and State Bank.
The Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical series will feature Philip Bergman on Sept. 15, Seraph Brass on Oct. 13, North Coast Winds on November 17, the Price Hill Duo on Jan. 19, and Robert Satterlee on March 8. All concerts are at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Series sponsor is the family of Keith and Mary Tustison.
Bands & More opener The Barefoot Movement brings a bluegrass sound from Nashville. Its original music also includes influences from folk, rock, and Americana. It has been hailed as one of the “most promising” bands of its genre.
The Shootouts are a high-energy vintage country and western band, with touches of honky tonk. They perform a mixture of original music and cover songs of classic country. They have performed with Elvis Costello, Chris Isaak and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
A duo which “blends soulful pop vocals with a rare and distinct sound of jazz cello,” Stauffer and her cello compatriot reflect a blues influence with vocals reminiscent of Joni Mitchell and versatile cello playing conversant with all genres.
Big Band Sound features big band classics, including the music of Miller and Ellington. Always a favorite with Defiance audiences, the band is composed of area musicians. This group has been a part of this Bands series since its beginnings.
In Icons of Soul, Luke McMaster takes the soul influences that have impacted his music to new levels. He marries contemporary soul, R & B and jazz songwriting with the work of iconic Motown songwriters.
Sunday at the Stroede begins with young cellist Philip Bergman, who has family ties to northwest Ohio. He is currently a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Bergman has studied cello since the age of 5, has played with many symphonies and has worked for the Five Seasons Chamber Music Festival.
Often described as the next Canadian Brass, Seraph Brass draws from America’s top female brass players. The quintet’s repertoire includes commissioned works, original transcriptions, and well-known classics for the brass ensemble.
North Coast Winds is composed of alumni of the Cleveland Institute of Music. They specialize in innovative programming of contemporary to traditional chamber music. “From the shores of Lake Erie, North Coast Winds has emerged as a dynamic player in the cultural fabric of NE Ohio and beyond.”
The Price Hill Duo was named for a neighborhood in Cincinnati. This duo, composed of violinist Jordan Greenberg (also of Harpeth Rising) and cellist Laura Jekel play original arrangements of classical works.
A music faculty member at BGSU, Robert Satterlee has delighted listeners with accomplished and versatile solo piano recitals. He has performed widely in this country and internationally and is praised for his imaginative performances of classical works.
Roger Fisher, executive director for DCCC, noted that “We are happy to offer another outstanding music series to our area audiences. Ticket prices are far more reasonable than you would find in a bigger city, and yet we can attract outstanding musicians thanks to our season ticket buyers and wonderful sponsors.”
Membership tickets including both series are $70.00. Each individual series is available for $40.00. Individual concert tickets are $10.00 each. Additional sponsorship gifts are also being accepted and encouraged at this time: Friends, from $15.00 to $25.00; Silver Sponsors, $26.00 to $50.00; Gold Sponsors, $51.00 to $124.00; and Platinum Sponsors, $125.00 and above.
Ticket requests or sponsorships, with checks included, should be mailed to DCCC, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, OH 43512. Newly designed season brochures are available at several area locations, including the Stroede Center, the Public Library, and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
DCCC also sponsors the Cinema at the Stroede series the second Saturday of each month, the Take Me to the Rivers Jazz Festival, in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Committee, the Young Audience Series, and the Music in Your Parks summer series, co-sponsored by the City of Defiance.
To help perpetuate its cultural mission into the future, DCCC now maintains a donor-advised fund with the Defiance Area Foundation. Contributions and memorials are welcome, c/o the DAF, DCCC Fund, 613 W. 3rd St., Defiance, OH 43512.
Further information is available at the Stroede Center for the Arts website, www.defiancearts.org, or at 784-3401. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
