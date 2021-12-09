Defiance Community Band practice
Photo courtesy of Lonnie Warncke

Members of the Defiance Community Band prepare for their upcoming Christmas Concert. Pictured are Steve Alspaugh, John Lawson, Madison Marsh, Patrick Wahl and Connie Warncke of the french horn section. The concert, featuring popular Christmas melodies, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Defiance High School Gymnasium. The Defiance Dance Studio will also perform to “Christmas Wonderland”. The concert is intended to be children friendly with a greeting time with Santa at the conclusion of the concert. The band will be conducted by Cathy Booth. As the audience enters the gymnasium for the concert, music will be performed by a trombone ensemble led by Scott Rogers.

