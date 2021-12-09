Members of the Defiance Community Band prepare for their upcoming Christmas Concert. Pictured are Steve Alspaugh, John Lawson, Madison Marsh, Patrick Wahl and Connie Warncke of the french horn section. The concert, featuring popular Christmas melodies, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Defiance High School Gymnasium. The Defiance Dance Studio will also perform to “Christmas Wonderland”. The concert is intended to be children friendly with a greeting time with Santa at the conclusion of the concert. The band will be conducted by Cathy Booth. As the audience enters the gymnasium for the concert, music will be performed by a trombone ensemble led by Scott Rogers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.