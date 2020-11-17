A mild autumn is allowing Defiance County's highway crews to get started on a road widening project scheduled for completion next year.
The planned widening of Jewell Road was one topic which Engineer Warren Schlatter shared with commissioners during his regular update at county commissioners' Monday meeting.
During an interview Monday afternoon with The Crescent-News, he noted that the road is slated to be widened next year from Ohio 66 east to U.S. 24, a stretch of more than three miles.
In advance of that work, county highway crews may take advantage of the mild weather this week to pour concrete for the widening between Domersville Road and U.S. 24, Schlatter indicated. They replaced a culvert on that section Monday.
"If we had nasty November weather would have just just waited and done it in the spring," he said. "We're trying to grab a few of those projects and slide them in yet this fall."
However, he added that crews won't complete the widening in the entire stretch until next year. The subsequent paving to finish the project will be contracted out next spring.
According to Schlatter, the widening will vary — from 18 feet to 24 feet in the Ohio 66 to Carpenter Road segment, from 18 feet to 20 feet in the Carpenter to Domersville portion and from 18 feet to 22 feet in the section between Domersville Road and U.S. 24.
Asked the reason for the project, Schlatter said: "The pavement is fairly old. It was last paved in 1998. As we now have some new money form the (state) gas tax (increase) we want to try to address some of those older pavements that haven't been paved in awhile."
Partially as a result of the additional gas tax money, Defiance County had a busy year of road widening projects.
They included:
• Harris Road, from Hoffman Road to the Putnam County line, a two-mile stretch. The project included the widening of a bridge built in 1987, and completed a multi-year effort to widen the road to 24 feet, between Ohio 18 and the county line, according to Schlatter. The road receives traffic from more than 1,000 vehicles per day, he said.
• the north end of Evansport Road.
• Blanchard Road, between Harris and Painter roads.
• Farmer-Mark Road, between Fountain Street Road and Ohio 18. This work will be completed with paving next year, Schlatter noted.
• Mud Creek Road, between U.S. 127 and The Bend Road Road.
• Buckskin Road, between The Bend and Flickinger roads.
• Banner School Road, between Ohio 66 and Stever Road.
• Powers Road, between Canal and Krouse roads.
• Ridenour Road, between Scott Road and the Williams County line. This Farmer Township project will be completed over two seasons. County highway crews recently regraded the roadside ditches and replaced culverts in preparation for next year when contractors will widen the road from 16 feet to 22 feet with cement stabilization, a process in which the road bed is churned up, reformed and then repaved.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• discussed the need for an appointment to the Northwest Ohio Regional Child Abuse and Child Neglect Prevention Council with Denise Delucio, an Ohio Department of Your Services employee. Commissioners will decide upon an appointment at a later date.
• met with Jerry Hayes, the county's outgoing economic development director, and Erika Willitzer, the new director, for an update.
• received an update from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.