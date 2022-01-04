Although it may be several years down the road, planning for significant changes to U.S. 24 in Defiance County is well underway.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter shared the latest on plans to build a new overpass on U.S. 24 at Independence Road during county commissioners’ meeting Monday.
The County Engineers Association of Ohio will provide $2 million toward the estimated $4 million project while Schlatter also noted Monday that the Ohio Department of Transportation has committed to the remainder. However, this money won’t be available until federal fiscal year 2027, he explained, so the project is a number of years down the road.
As part of the project, ODOT wants to close nearby intersections at Jewell and Flory roads while Schlatter has suggested keeping right-in and right-out only options for those two.
In anticipation of these crossings at U.S. 24 being severed, Schlatter said his office likely would hold public hearings this year on the possibility while he will approach landowners about right-of-way needed for the project.
The closure of Jewell and Flory roads’ crossing of U.S. 24 also may require road maintenance changes. Schlatter indicated that new arrangements for snow removal may have to be made with trustees from Adams and Richland townships for the two roads.
Also Monday, Schlatter updated commissioners on the latest figures for the county landfill, which he manages.
He said the facility took in 61,510 cubic yards of waste in December, the largest amount in that month ever. For the year, landfill intake beat the 2020 total, but fell short of the best year on record (2019), according to Schlatter.
In another matter Monday, commissioners met with Tony Zartman — former Paulding County commissioner — of the Land and Liberty Coalition. The organization supports solar and wind projects generally, and the right of property owners in particular to lease their land for this purpose.
Zartman noted that he opposed Senate Bill 52 — legislation passed last year by the Ohio General Assembly that gave local officials more say in the location of wind and solar projects — “tooth and nail.”
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky responded that giving township trustees more say was a good thing “because they know their neighborhood much better than I do.” However, Zartman said many solar and wind projects could occur across two or three townships, so a “whole project could get killed” by one township.
Too, Zartman noted that Paulding County where he lives fought the area’s state representative and senator in opposing SB52 because, he believes, it’s “going to kill every project in the area.” He added that the legislation allows a “referendum” on where an industry can locate.
“Where’s it going to stop?,” he asked.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• set their meeting schedule for 2022, keeping the same format as last year. Regular sessions will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday while a study session will be held, when needed, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The meeting on the first Thursday of each month will be held in the Hicksville municipal building. Pocratsky was chosen chairman of the three-commissioner board while Commissioner David Kern is vice chairman.
• approved board and committee assignments for each commissioner for 2022.
