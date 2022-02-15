Two road projects west of Defiance are back on the table for completion this year while a third in Milford Township should take place as well.
That was the word delivered by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
The occasion was Schlatter’s regular Monday update with commissioners, when he spoke about the realignment of Ashwood and Tittle roads, west of Defiance, and the rebuilding of Kramer Road in northwest Defiance County.
Located just west of Defiance as they intersect with County Road 424 (formerly U.S. 24), Ashwood and Tittle were slated for realignment several years ago. The plan was to eliminate a CSX Railroad crossing on each, utilizing a combination of railroad money and PUCO funds.
These projects had been delayed, but they are both back on the table for this year, according to Schlatter.
The roads will run along the railroad track with their connection to County Road 424 being moved back. Tittle Road’s connection will move to the east, while Ashwood will be moved west.
Once the projects are completed, they will be very close to each other, according to Schlatter.
Also in the planning stage is the rebuilding of Kramer Road, between Casebeer-Miller Road and Ohio 49, in conjunction with the expansion plans of Weber Sand and Gravel, Inc., Edgerton. The company has a gavel pit on Kramer Road near the St. Joseph River.
The projected cost last fall was $500,000 with two grants accounting for $250,000 and Milford Township adding $50,000. Weber would repay a $200,000 Ohio Public Works Commission loan under the proposed plan.
In another matter, commissioners met with Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer for her monthly update. She noted a number of economic development projects on which her office has been involved.
According to Willitzer, paperwork for an enterprise zone agreement allowing property tax abatements for Vancrest Health System EX has been signed. The company is planning an $11 million investment in Hicksville.
Too, she noted that the firm CastleHill materials, which plans to manufacture building stone facades at 1459 Quality Drive, has contacted the CIC office about helping with employee recruitment.
Meanwhile, Willitzer said she is working with the company TKI on its fertilizer plant construction plans in Enterprise Industrial Park — located on the city’s southwest side — and her office is discussing possible expansions with five Defiance businesses.
In marketing efforts, Willitzer said the CIC’s website (www.DefianceCountyED.com) has been updated.
Also on commissioners’ table is the appointment of a volunteer member of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District board. Commissioners are seeking applications for a term that expires on April 30, 2024.
Board meetings are scheduled every two months (in January, March, May, July, September and November).
Application forms can be accessed at www.defiance-county.com or at the commissioners office, 500 Court St., Defiance. These will be accepted until 4 p.m. on March 4, according to a news release issued by commissioners concerning Monday’s meeting.
