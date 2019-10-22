Defiance County commissioners received an update on property tax delinquencies during their Monday meeting.
Treasurer Vickie Myers reported that the tax delinquency rate is 1.72%, with $799,148.03 owed. She also noted that $38,826,789.01 in county funds is invested with an interest rate of 1.9%.
Myers and members of the county’s investment advisory committee also met for a third quarter meeting Monday. Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group and Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter attended.
The county’s investment portfolio, landfill closure portfolio and post-closure portfolios were approved.
In other business:
• Schlatter informed commissioners that work is continuing on a bridge replacement on Arrowsmith Road. Weather permitting, it might open by the end of the week.
• commissioners met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, for an update on various legal matters.
