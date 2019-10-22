Defiance County commissioners received an update Monday from the county treasurer's office on property tax delinquencies.

Treasurer Vickie Myers met with commissioners during their regular meeting, and informed them that the county's delinquency tax rate is 1.72%, with $799,148.03 owed.

She also noted that $38,826,789.01 in county funds is invested, with an average interest rate of 1.9%.

Also Monday, Myers and the county's investment advisory committee met for the third quarter investment advisory meeting. Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group and Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the county landfill, also attended.

The county's investment portfolio, landfill closure portfolio and landfill post-closure portfolios were approved.

In another matter, commissioners met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, for an update on various legal matters.