More amenities and, perhaps, activities are planned at Independence Dam State Park this year.
Commissioners also received a fact-filled update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during his weekly report (see related story).
That was the word delivered by a volunteer group (Friends of Independence Dam State Park) which promotes the park and helps organize events there. Friends President Jan Cromley updated Defiance County commissioners on their plans during commissioners’ regular Monday meeting.
Planned this year, she explained, is a group fire pit, completion of a butterfly garden path, sidewalks for two new small shelter houses, aluminum scrolls at the first shelter house, concrete cornhole facilities, an outdoor movie screen and a portable ice skating rink. Three new events are proposed, although Cromly noted that these require a lot of volunteer help.
Envisioned are a wine tasting event, 5K run and a “Maumee River float,” she said.
Cromly explained that the float would involve canoes or kayaks launched at the former Dey Road bridge on the Tiffin River. These would continue to Pontiac Park before taking a break and then floating down to the Independence Dam Marina on County Road 424 before portaging around the dam and continuing into the park.
An entrance fee would be required to participate, but lunch would be served at Independence Dam while a person would be stationed at Pontiac Park and at the state park to impart information on the rivers and their history, according to Cromly.
Among recent improvements in the park, she explained, are two small shelter houses, additional playground equipment, six benches (including five swing benches) and two kayak launches. (A ribbon cutting for the shelter houses will be held in the spring, according to Cromly.
The Friends benefited in 2020 by a $20,000 donation from commissioners to help offset the impact of the coronavirus situation on fundraising. The two shelter houses were built with the money, she told commissioners.
“I want to thank you for your tremendous and generous donation of $20,000 last year,” said Cromly.
Asked by Commissioner Mick Pocratsky what link Independence Dam State Park might have to tourism — and thus potentially qualifying for commissioner help from the county’s hotel/motel tax — Karen Beckman, park manager, said the campground generated over $10,000 last year in revenue from camping fees.
“I’m not sure what the fund holds,” said Pocratsky of the county’s hotel/motel tax. “We’ll look at it and see how we can help out.”
Also Monday, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer provided commissioners with an update.
She noted the recent announcement that a fertilizer plant plans to build a new facility in Defiance’s Enterprise Industrial Park, but also explained that two companies already here have big expansion plans.
That prompted a question from Commissioner David Kern: Are there enough local employees to fill these new positions, or will some have to be drawn from other areas (such as Lucas County)?
Willitzer responded that Defiance County employers are doing that now.
“I think it’s a struggle everywhere,” said Willitzer, adding that the CIC’s workforce manager, Kortney Williams is working on job placements with local colleges.
Williams also is working on a business bus tour for students, Willitzer explained, while a “financial summit” is planned at Defiance College where kids will be offered a chance to learn about professional opportunities in the financial field.
Kern suggested that any expansion or new businesses is good because it provides opportunities for local high school graduates.
On another topic, Willitzer explained that she has submitted a request to the state on behalf of Ney Village for establishment of a community reinvestment area in that town. Such areas allow property tax breaks on new investments.
Also Monday, commissioners noted in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that they have received a petition for the annexation of 8.452 acres in Hicksville Township into Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.