Defiance County commissioners focused on several updates during their Thursday meeting, including one from the county's soil and water conservation office.
Its ditch maintenance administrator, Kevin Hancock, noted that his office is completing field checks and application records in the state's H2Ohio conservation program before sending out checks to participating agriculture producers this month. This affects producers enrolled in such programs that encourage the use of cover crops and small grains as soil conservation methods.
Producers committed to installing conservation drainage structures in the more advanced part of the H2Ohio program will hire this work out with contractors themselves, according to Hancock. They will then submit bills for this work to the water and soil office which will pay the cost through state H2Ohio funds.
Hancock also reported that his office sold 8,100 seedlings and 130 fruit trees during the agency's annual tree sale to approximately 150 people. He told county commissioners Thursday that his office planned to plant 100 trees left over from the sale at the Penney Nature Center on Ashpacher Road in Noble Township.
Meanwhile, the soil and water office is scheduled to hold camps for kids at the nature center from 8:30-noon on June 7-9 and June 14-16, according to Hancock. Camp registration is underway.
Too, Hancock informed commissioners of drainage and wetland construction projects throughout the county involving his office.
The wetland projects — undertaken by private property owners with grant funds — generally stipulate a 30-year period, but in reality these may be for an indefinite time, Hancock indicated, because once they are installed they might be "hard to take out."
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Defiance County Dog Warden Randy Vogel for his regular update.
He reported that his office has investigated 168 complaints since January. Twenty times staff was called out after regular hours, according to Vogel.
He noted that calls have increased with warming weather, as six were fielded by his office on Wednesday.
An officer has begun going door-to-door checking for dog license, according to Vogel.
He explained that dog owners without a license are generally given the option of buying one in lieu of a citation during the door-to-door check. Those that don't buy a license usually are cited for possessing a dog without a license, he indicated.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his regular update.
• received an update from Theresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office.
