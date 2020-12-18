Defiance County commissioners were updated on senior services agency activities during their Thursday meeting.
The agency's director, Amy Francis, reported that 5,283 meals were provided to county senior citizens in November. Of those, 465 were picked up while 4,500 were delivered.
Francis also reported that senior services provided 178 transports last month.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received regular updates from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations director; and Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.