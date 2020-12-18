Defiance County commissioners were updated on senior services agency activities during their Thursday meeting.

The agency's director, Amy Francis, reported that 5,283 meals were provided to county senior citizens in November. Of those, 465 were picked up while 4,500 were delivered.

Francis also reported that senior services provided 178 transports last month.

In other business Thursday, commissioners received regular updates from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations director; and Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor.

