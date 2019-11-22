Defiance County commissioners received an update from Tina Hiler and Amy Francis of Defiance County Senior Services during their Thursday meeting.
They reported that the recent senior services craft fair realized a profit of $2,758.40.
The agency’s Christmas luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Defiance Senior Center, they noted, while the annual Christmas bazaar and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 20.
In another matter, commissioners approved a maximum rate of $80 per hour for both in-court and out-of-court legal services for indigent court defendants, and adopted the Ohio public defender state maximum fee scheduled for appointed counsel reimbursement.
Commissioners had received a memorandum from the Defiance County Bar Association requesting an increase from $60 per hour to $125 per hour.
In other business, commissioners:
• held 2020 budget hearings with Sheriff Doug Engel and Judge Joseph Schmenk.
• noted in a news release concerning Thursday’s meeting that they recently approved the future paid holiday schedule. The paid holidays will be: New Year’s Eve (close at noon), Dec. 31, 2019; New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020; Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20, 2020; Presidents Day, Feb. 17, 2020; Good Friday (close at noon), April 10, 2020; Memorial Day, May 25, 2020; Independence Day, July 3, 2020; Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020; Columbus Day, Oct. 12, 2020; Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020; Thanksgiving, Nov. 26-27, 2020; Christmas Eve (close at noon), Dec. 24, 2020; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020.
