Defiance County's senior services director reported several positive developments during her monthly update Thursday with county commissioners.
Amy Francis' regular update highlighted commissioners' regular session.
Among the developments: the agency is about to bring on new drivers to transport seniors to appointments. This is considered a significant step forward by Francis following some past difficulties in finding drivers.
"We're getting ready to hire a few people, so we're pretty excited that we finally are getting some drivers," she said, noting that this will result in increased transports. "So, we're pretty excited about that. It seems like we're making a little bit of a turn."
Francis also informed commissioners that 23 persons visited the Hicksville Senior Center on Valentine's Day, which is far more than the facility had been experiencing. She attributed this to the appearance of musical entertainer Alan Seibert, who also performed at the Defiance Senior Center that day.
Some 53 seniors visited the Defiance location on Valentine's Day, she said.
On another topic, Francis noted that St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance plans to donate sanitized wipes as well as hand sanitizer and "little treats" for the seniors.
She thanked the church for being "very, very gracious," mentioning Becky Follett who is active with St. Mary's outreach programs. According to Francis, Follett has been volunteering in the senior center's cafe once per week.
Additionally, Francis indicated that the Area Office on Aging in Toledo will cover the purchase of a new home-delivered meal vehicle for Defiance County Senior Services.
And she reported that her agency delivered 5,412 meals to Defiance County's senior citizens in January while providing 172 trips.
Commissioners also approved Francis' request to purchase new doors for the Defiance Senior Center on Broadway Avenue in Defiance. According to Francis, many of the doors remain from when the building was Spencer Elementary School.
