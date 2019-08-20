Defiance county commissioners received updates on various departments during their Monday meeting.
Tina Hiler, Defiance County’s senior services director, met with commissioners for a monthly update.
She reported that the final staff training day is scheduled for Sept. 20. The senior centers in Defiance and Hicksville will be closed that day, while meal delivery will not be provided.
She reported that through July, 52,967 meals have been served to Defiance County seniors, while 5,331 transports have been provided to them.
Jerry Hayes and Carla Hinkle of the Defiance County Economic Development Office also met with commissioners to provide a monthly update.
Hinkle — the office’s workforce development manager — reported that 18 students attended the Defiance Summer Manufacturing Camp, while 12 students attended the West Side Manufacturing Camp.
In other business, commissioners:
• held a public hearing with Sandy Kessler of Maumee Valley Planning Organization on the fiscal year 2019 Target of Opportunity downtown revitalization program in Hicksville. Work is proposed at 160 E. High St., 164 E. High St. and 122 E. High St. with community development block grant funding.
• met with Treasurer Vickie Myers and Auditor Jill Little to approve and sign documents for $85,000 in bond anticipation notes for the Stuckman Lateral ditch project.
• received Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update provide a weekly update for his office and the county landfill, which he manages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.