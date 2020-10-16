Defiance County commissioners received an update on senior services matters and other departments during their Thursday meeting.
The senior services' director, Amy Francis, informed commissioners that daily home-delivered hot meals for seniors began again on Oct. 1. This service had been suspended due to the coronavirus situation.
Francis noted that the senior citizen must be home at the time of the delivery to take receipt. "Non-contact" delivery is being implemented.
Daily "grab and go" meals began on Monday for congregate meal participants. A reservation is required by noon the day before.
The pickup location is the Defiance County Senior Center in Defiance from 11:30 a.m.-noon.
In other business Thursday:
• Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers informed commissioners that delinquent property taxes total $5.2 million (1.52%) with most of it concerning Rover Pipeline, which has appealed its obligations. She also reported interest earnings this year of $998,620.64 on county investments totaling $46,238,970.69. She said a significant decrease in interest to about $650,000 is forecast for 2021.
• met with Randy Vogel, county dog warden, for his September report. He noted that eight dog bites were investigated during the month while, his office handled 71 complaints total, which is above the monthly average by 20. Vogel informed commissioners that his office issued 30 citations and 20 warnings in September.
• received a quarterly update from Connie Bostelman, the county's child support enforcement agency director. She reported collections this year of $4,765,454.87 from 2,522 cases as of September.
