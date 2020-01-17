Defiance County commissioners received updates from two county officials during their Thursday meeting.
Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis provided a regular update, noting that 93,482 meals were served in 2019, while 8,971 transportation trips were provided, along with 424 nutrition assessments by the nurse.
She stated her organization is hiring a nutrition meal route driver for its seventh route, and they are starting a waiting list for home delivery meals.
Francis also said her agency is taking appointments for seniors to meet with Rick Musser at the Defiance Senior Center for free tax preparation services. (Seniors can call the Defiance center at 419-782-3233 for appointments).
In another matter, Defiance County Dog Warden Randy Vogel provided an update of his office’s activities.
He reported that 711 complaints were investigated in 2019, with 334 citations written (compared to 260 in 2018) and 119 warnings issued (compared to 72 in 2018). Some 166 dogs were taken to the county-owned animal shelter last year compared to 155 in 2018.
Vogel reported his office received $9,271.10 in Defiance Municipal Court fines in 2019, along with $4,568.05 in claim fees. Some $158,179 was collected in dog tag sales, which is lower than 2018 because of 86 fewer tags being sold in 2019.
According to Vogel, 26 dangerous dog tags are currently valid, which cost an additional $50 per tag annually. Dog tags are being sold until Jan. 31, and beginning Feb. 1 annual tags sold will include a penalty, which doubles the amount per tag.
Also Thursday, Ann Spence of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office met with commissioners for an update on that agency.
Commissioners noted in a news release about Thursday’s meeting that their office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
