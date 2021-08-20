Defiance County commissioners were updated on senior services activities during their Thursday meeting.
Senior Services Director Amy Francis noted that "Senior Day" at the Defiance County Fair in Hicksville is scheduled for Wednesday.
Free box lunches, bingo and entertainment will be provided. The lunches will be prepared at the senior center and transported via a home-delivered meal vehicle to the fairgrounds, according to Francis.
Transportation will be provided to the fair, but seniors must assemble at the Defiance senior center to get a ride. She said seven people had signed up for this service as of Thursday morning.
As for Defiance Senior Center attendance, Francis informed commissioners that this has remained steady.
When the center reopened from the coronavirus shutdown this year, the facility averaged about 35 seniors per day, she said. This number now is only slightly higher at 37, she added.
"... so we're not getting a huge volume of people in," Francis stated. "The (Delta) variant's out there, so I think some are still a little nervous about that."
Masks are available in all the rooms there, Francis indicated, but they are not required.
"We're going to educate them (seniors) in the September newsletter — a whole page dedicated to the Delta variant, so they can kind of know, and we took that from the CDC," she said. "So, we're just going to educate them and then they can make their decisions as best as they want to on that."
Attendance at the Hicksville Senior Center, which is open only on Mondays and Thursdays, is "sluggish," said Francis.
Coffee and donuts were offered on one day with 10 seniors coming in, she explained, but this week no one visited.
Francis delivered better news on the hiring front. Three recently hired transportation drivers started Monday with another prospect interviewed Thursday morning "looking promising, she said.
Finding enough drivers has been an issue for senior services this year.
In a written report provided to commissioners, Francis noted that 4,802 meals were delivered to seniors in July along with 170 frozen meals, 101 hospital meals and six shelf stable meals.
Additionally, 629 grab-and-go/cafe meals were provided as well as 144 trips covering 1,374 miles.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received the monthly update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
