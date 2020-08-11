Defiance County commissioners received updates from several officials during their Monday meeting.
County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided commissioners with an accumulated revenue report for his office.
The amount totaled $3,089,339.64, compared to $2,536,415.33 for 2019. This is attributed primarily to last year’s increase in the state gas tax. This has brought in an additional $646,315.05, according to Schlatter.
He reported that Evansport Road has been reopened while the contractor still needs to pave the road. He stated that the county highway department continues to work on the slip on Gares Road, as well as shoulder widening on Harris Road.
In another matter, Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers met with commissioners to provide a monthly update.
She reported that $46,170,496.78 in county funds was invested with $867,119.72 received in interest this year.
Some $49,426,932.10 was collected in real estate taxes for 2020. The prior delinquency rate is 0.88%, according to Myers.
Also Monday, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, met with commissioners to discuss pending legal matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.