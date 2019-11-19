Defiance County commissioners received the weekly update from Engineer Warren Schlatter during their Monday meeting.
He reported that landfill sales totaled $547,999.59 from 62,044 cubic yards of waste in October. This compares to sales of $487,026.45 from 57,663 cubic yards in October 2018.
Schlatter also reported that curve widening is being completed on Mud Creek Road.
In other business, commissioners:
• reviewed the county’s annual CORSA insurance renewal application with EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse and Larry Woods, Darby Naton and Andy Weisgerber of First Insurance Group.
• received a monthly update from Jerry Hayes of the county’s economic development office.
• held 2020 budget hearings with Defiance County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Jeff Strausbaugh and Coroner Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld.
