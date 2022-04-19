Two street/road closures in Defiance County went into effect Monday morning as planned.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter informed county commissioners of these developments and others during his weekly update with them.
The Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance closed for several months for a deck and beam replacement, with the project expected to be completed in mid-August, according to Schlatter.
The project contractor is Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold.
Power Dam Road also closed Monday morning south of Defiance, but only for replacement of a 114-inch culvert west of Parkview Drive, so the timeframe will be much shorter than the Hopkins Street closure.
However, portions of Power Dam will be closing in the future for a project in which the road will be raised to prevent flooding. This too will require a temporary closure.
Other culvert replacements are being undertaken by county highway crews on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in anticipation of a widening project between Hicksville’s Elm Street and Ohio 249.
Moving to issues related to the county landfill which Schlatter manages, he noted a concern with one landfill employee who has been off work since late January.
He said the possibility exists that the employee will go onto disability in which case he will have a vacancy to fill. Schlatter also explained that another employee will be retiring soon, although the person hopes to come back in a part-time position later this year.
Commissioners agreed with Schlatter’s recommendation that the county began seeking a replacement for the employee mentioned above who has been off work.
In other business Monday, commissioners received an update on legal matters from the county prosecutor’s office.
