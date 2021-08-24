A long-discussed road project in Defiance County’s Milford Township was back on the table at county commissioners’ meeting Monday morning.
That discussion was a focus of a weekly update provided by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who also noted the progress on Weichman Road’s rebuild in Richland Township (see below).
Schlatter explained that the county’s transportation improvement district (TID) — funded with Ohio Department of Transportation dollars — has awarded a $200,000 grant for the improvement of Kramer Road (just south of Edgerton) in Milford Township, between Ohio 49 and Casebeer-Miller Road.
The plan is to undertake a cement stabilization project on that 1.5-mile stretch of road, according to Schlatter. (With this method, the road’s base is churned up and reconstituted with a cement mix, then paved over with asphalt.)
The estimated project cost is $500,000 with the $200,000 TID grant supported by $50,000 from Milford Township trustees, $50,000 from another state grant related to economic development and a $200,000 Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) loan.
One pending proposal for the OPWC grant is that it would be paid back over 10 years by Weber Sand and Gravel, Inc., Edgerton. The reason: the company uses the road to access its gravel pit on Kramer Road near the St. Joseph River, according to Schlatter.
He and commissioners discussed the possibility of an agreed assessment process for Weber to repay the OPWC money. Schlatter is hopeful this can be undertaken soon so the project can be completed before winter.
He told commissioners that “everybody involved” would like to avoid a winter “with that road in the shape it’s in.”
Moving to another project, Schlatter reported that Weichman’s rebuild in Richland Township with cement stabilization is nearly complete.
Berming, seeding and striping remain, he said, but the road’s partial relocation away from the south bank of the Maumee River, where it had been eroding, has been accomplished. The road’s repaving is complete while crews still are installing pipes for some driveways, according to Schlatter.
On another front, he said he spoke with the consulting engineer on the Mark Center solar project about vacating a small section of Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Fountain Street and the railroad where it dead ends. That area is in the middle of the planned solar field, he indicated.
Schlatter suggested that the two affected landowners — who are leasing ground for the solar field — write a letter to commissioners petitioning for the road vacation. The owners also are being encouraged to ask Mark Township trustees to send a letter to commissioners supporting the measure.
In other business Monday, commissioners received a legal update from Russ Herman, a county assistant prosecutor.
