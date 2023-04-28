Another RiverFest in Defiance is slated for June 24.
Defiance County commissioners were updated about the annual event along the banks of the Maumee River during their Thursday meeting.
Organized by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau with help from others, RiverFest will feature free boat and kayak rides on the Maumee from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning at Pontiac Park.
According to Jen English, stormwater coordinator with the City of Defiance and fellow organizer, a short walk on the Buckeye Trail — which goes through the downtown and elsewhere — will be held from 9-10 a.m. on June 24.
She described the day as a “short and simple” event that will continue to “focus on the educational piece.” As such, a number of educational booths for kids will be on hand in addition to the free boat and kayak rides which will require a ticket.
Food trucks will be on hand as well while a group of historical re-enactors (Great Lakes Fur Traders) will set up shop at Pontiac Park to simulate fur trapping activities which were prevalent in the area among early European traders and Native Americans more than 200 years ago.
Raffle tickets for a free kayak also will be sold during RiverFest. However, the drawing won’t be held until Aug. 14.
The event will be held rain or shine, according to English, but high river levels could shut boat rides down due to safety concerns.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy to discuss proposals for new electric aggregation rates in Adams, Farmer, Hicksville, Highland, Noble and Richland townships. Voters in these areas approved an electric aggregation years ago which allow savings on residential power purchases. New prices will go into effect in December.
• received a quarterly update from Julie Voll, coordinator of the Defiance County Family and Children First Council.
• met with the county’s wastewater operators director, Brad Fritch, for an update.
