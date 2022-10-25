Defiance County commissioners were updated on the near completion of Power Dam Road’s improvement as well as the activities of New Home Development during their Monday meeting.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter reported that Power Dam Road — widened between the Power Dam and the Paulding County line, and raised in two low spots along the Auglaize River — was being paved Monday. The road has been open to travel for a week or so with an initial course of pavement, but the final course essentially will conclude the project.
Getting to this point came after several months of work that included raising the road five feet in two sections just north of the county line. These were in two backwater areas of the Auglaize River and will make the road more flood-proof.
Concrete blocks were placed on both sides of the road in those areas. In one area old concrete beams from Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge, which was rebuilt earlier this year, were used.
Power Dam’s improvement was one of several road projects this year in Defiance County, some of the work involving county highway crews. Commissioners Mick Pocratsky and David Kern complimented county employees for their work.
Moving to the county-owned landfill that Schlatter’s office manages, he noted that the facility’s year-to-date intake suggests the possibility of achieving an all-time record for a single year.
Through September, 505,151 cubic yards of waste were taken to the facility on Canal Road, running ahead of the 2019 and 2020 year-to-date totals (494,247 cubic yards and 470,483, respectively).
The highest intake figure for a year was 2019 with 634,734 cubic areas followed by 2021 at 624,761 cubic yards.
Speaking of landfill matters, Schlatter said interest continues to be shown by a company proposing to pay the county for methane gas produced and captured by the landfill. This initiative would be in lieu of interest shown by a green energy company in establishing a solar field on county-owned land surrounding the landfill.
Schlatter reported that landfill profits have totaled $750,000 this year.
Some discussion about the availability of county funds generally has surfaced in light of the landfill’s performance, Pocratsky indicated. However, he observed that landfill equipment expenses — such as $1.5 million for a scraper and $1 million for a compactor — have to be figured in.
The county also must maintain landfill closure and post-closure funds to ensure environmental compliance, in addition to other EPA operating regulations that require monitoring systems.
Later Monday, Caren Bauer and Hilary Kunesh of the nonprofit agency New Home Development updated commissioners on future plans. Bauer is the director of the agency, a Bryan-based nonprofit organization which provides “affordable” housing for those with mental health difficulties and others; Kunesh is deputy director.
The nonprofit utilizes rental income and grant funds through the Four County ADAMhs board for its operations.
Those include administering housing programs in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, generally for those with mental health difficulties. New Home has 10 units at Horizon Heights in Bryan, built in 1997; six units built in 2000 at Pontiac Apartments in Defiance, three duplexes built in 2000 in Defiance and Napoleon; and 10 units (Upton Heights) built in 2016 on Upton Avenue in Defiance.
Bauer told commissioners that New Home is working with an architect to build 10 more units on Upton Avenue, just north of its existing units there. However, no timeframe was offered by Bauer for this project for which New Home already has $1.4 million available.
Two units also are planned on land provided by the City of Defiance on South Jackson Avenue, though this project has not gotten off the ground. Bauer indicated that the project has run into some delays while the cost for these has doubled.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency Director Crystal Slattman for a quarterly update. She noted that seven genetic tests were completed while 169 administrative and/or court hearings were held, 24 obligors were submitted to credit reporting agencies, 41 paternities were established and 46 support orders were established.
• held the third-quarter investment advisory meeting with several officials. Commissioners approved the county’s investment portfolio along with the landfill closure and post closure portfolios.
