Defiance County commissioners received an update on OSU Extension Office matters during their Thursday meeting.
Teresa Johnson reported that the Defiance County 4-H Endowment fundraiser through the Defiance Area Foundation generated $23,500 for the 4-H community fund.
She noted that Defiance County is reaching 26.5% of K-12 students in the county, and explained that the county's new agricultural and natural resources educator, Kyle Verhoff, took his new post on May 8.
Johnson reported a busy quarter for the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) with classes being held for all ages. This included holding bi-weekly classes with students at the Defiance and Hicksville Head Start centers and KinderStart at Defiance Elementary School.
Defiance Middle School eighth-grade students participated in classes about MyPlate, fruits and vegetables, healthy breakfasts and snacks, and getting enough water.
The older adult classes were offered a series on microwave cooking in a mug, and also incorporated information about resource management and budgeting.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received a first-quarter update from Crystal Slattman of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency. She reported a caseload of 2,320 while 24 paternities were established, seven administrative court hearings were held, 191 obligors were submitted to credit reporting agencies and 38 support orders were established.
• met with EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse and others to discuss CORSA insurance renewal. The county's property and liability insurance annualized premium for 2023-24 increased by 8.2%.
