Defiance County commissioners received an update and also learned of another record-setting month at the county landfill.
The county’s engineer, Warren Schlatter, provided the details during commissioners’ regular meeting Monday.
Among the road projects highlighted by Schlatter:
• Kramer Road in Milford Township: This project in the northwest corner of Defiance County is virtually complete with only berming remaining. The road was rebuilt with a cement stabilization process in which the base is churned up and reformed, and the road resurfaced with asphalt.
• Buckskin Road in Hicksville Township: A cement stabilization project is planned there with county crews working on the preparation work before the contractor takes over. This includes replacing three culverts and grading some rises in the land to improve visibility. According to Schlatter, the road has 40 feet of public right-of-way, so this may have caused some questions from residents because work is ongoing a little further off the road than might be expected.
• Hopkins Street bridge rebuild: Curbs for the bridge’s new deck were poured late last week, Schlatter explained. The project continues ahead of schedule, and the bridge could reopen as early as next, but Schlatter said no date has been set. “It’s very close, but we don’t have an official date yet.”
• Harding Road bridge rebuild: All of the old concrete deck has been removed from the bridge, according to Schlatter, with pouring of new concrete on the way. He said this might happen during the second week of August, although no date has been set.
• Power Dam Road widening/buildup: The road is being raised in two spots, just north of the Paulding County line, and widened. Resurfacing will complete the project.
• road resurfacing: Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, has completed some work — Mekus Road was recently repaved — with more to go such as streets in Lake Christi Meadows and a portion of Flory Road. However, thereafter Gerken will be on hold until Power Dam Road is ready to pave.
• Tittle/Ashwood roads: Drainage work is planned in early August just west of Defiance County Road 424 followed by a cement stabilization project on Tittle and Ashwood roads.
Although not a county project, Schlatter also noted repairs being made to the concrete surface of U.S. 24, west of Defiance. He explained that the landfill has taken in 15,000 tons of contractor at no charge from the project contractor (see related story).
Later, Schlatter provided his monthly report on the county landfill which he manages.
He said June intake set a record for that month at 60,000 cubic yards of waste. This easily eclipsed the old June record (54,900 cubic yards).
The year-to-date collection total also was an all-time high, running some 17,000 cubic yards ahead of 2020, according to Schlatter.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• approved the continued funding of the Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program with $10,000 for the organization’s next fiscal year. A CASA official met with commissioners last week to make the funding request. The organization utilizes trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children.
• noted in a press release about Monday’s meeting that they will be holding their next “Lunch on the Road” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dee & Gee’s in Ayersville. The lunch event is an opportunity for the public to meet with commissioners to discuss county issues.
• received a monthly update from Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.
