Defiance County has a new weather station capable of providing real-time meteorological data online.
The county’s EMA director, Julie Rittenhouse, informed county commissioners of this development and others during her regular quarterly update to them Monday.
The station is located at the EMA building in Brunersburg, just west of Defiance, and was installed on a small tower that had been used for a satellite dish.
The weather station takes readings on such things as temperature, wind speed and rain amounts and posts them to a website — https://tempestwx.com/map — that is accessible to the public. This contains locations all across the world, according to Rittenhouse, who said the station was installed about a month ago.
A second Defiance County weather station also is in operation in Defiance, she indicated.
On another topic, Rittenhouse told commissioners that the county EMA office handled three hazardous materials events recently.
Two were for spills at Glycerin Traders in Defiance, but the company reimbursed the city fire department for their responses.
The third was for a truck carrying what was believed to be diesel fuel that had left the General Motors plant on June 7 on Ohio 281 with a leak, spilling it on Second Street and Baltimore Road in Defiance. However, Rittenhouse said this could not be traced back to the truck responsible.
The spill left those streets coated with fuel, in some cases causing slippery pavement as rain also had fallen that morning.
On another front, Rittenhouse reported on workers compensation and liability insurance matters that she handles.
She explained that the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (OBWC) will be bringing back the discount program that had been discontinued due to the coronavirus situation.
Counties which attend 10 of 12 Black Swamp Safety Council meetings throughout the year will receive a 2% discount on their premiums.
Other refunds from the OBWC have totaled $38,779.90 this year, she informed commissioners.
Rittenhouse also explained that 80% of county employees who regularly use computers must attend a training session on cyber security.
The requirement is new this year and must be accomplished by February 2023, she said.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• announced in a news release about Monday’s meeting that they will hold their next “Lunch on the Road” event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dee & Gee’s in Ayersville. These give the public an opportunity to meet with commissioners to ask questions about county government.
• received an update from the county prosecutor’s office on pending legal matters.
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for a monthly update
• held a post-audit meeting with the Julian & Grube and the county’s audit committee.
