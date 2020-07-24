Defiance County commissioners received an update on a new state water conservation program during their Thursday meeting.

Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water conservation office informed commissioners that 78 applications have been made by farmland owners this year to enroll in the new H20hio Program.

The program, run through the Oho Department of Agriculture, provides farmers with cash incentives to implement water conservation strategies designed to help filter out impurities in farm field runoff.

Sixty-four of the 78 applications were submitted for $1,152,618.68 on 33,938.9 acres, according to Hancock. Some 25 applicants are seeking $166,500 for 2,200 acres under the small grains program, he explained.

The soil and water office educator is preparing for fall remote education presentations, Hancock added.

In another matter Thursday, commissioners received a quarterly update from Connie Bostelman, Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency director.

She reported year-to-date collections of $3,291,615.71

Tags

Load comments