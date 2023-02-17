Defiance County commissioners received an update from the county's metropolitan parks board during their meeting Thursday.
Jen English of the parks board told commissioners that its members are working on a survey for strategic planning, teaming with the OSU Extension Office for help. She said this won't be extended to the general public, just to community leaders for now.
"... anybody that identifies as a community leader or stakeholder is welcome to take it, but really we're not trying to reach out to the general public quite yet," said English. "We'll probably do that at a later point, but really (it's) going out to all the communities that we work with — to the commissioners, economic development, health department folks. We got a long list. ... So we have a draft (of the survey). We went over that at the last meeting and approved the content."
The metro parks board owns facilities in Defiance (Pontiac Park), Ney (Ney Community Park) and Hicksville (part of the ball fields). Unvoted property tax millage helps fund maintenance of such parks, but they are cared for by the various municipalities.
English has been promoting a more active parks board in recent years, and told commissioners Thursday that grant funds will be sought through the Ohio Department of Transportation for paving work in public parks.
She said she learned from Paulding County's parks board that approximately $20,000 of grant money is available for this purpose for each Ohio county. The money is not competitive, according to English, but only 57 of Ohio's 88 counties are using this funding source.
Speaking of local parks, English noted that the metro parks board is relying on the City of Defiance to remove the floating boat docks at Pontiac Park. Previously, she said, this was handled by the person who built the docks.
"The city parks has now taken responsibility for the boat dock," English explained. "They took it out this fall and they're storing it ... ."
English added that a price for this service hasn't been agreed yet.
She also informed commissioners that Cara Behm is the newest member of the five-person board. Behm replaces Dave Jones who passed away.
Under English's guidance, the parks board has begun providing updates to commissioners every quarter. Meanwhile, the board has started to meet monthly, she said.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Kris Fields and Melissa Ferruso of the Center for Energy Education.
They noted recent efforts to increase training and education on energy-related matters, such as those involving new solar projects.
Commissioners had planned to open bids on the replacement of a Tiffin River bridge on Evansport, south of Schick Road, but this was postponed until Thursday.
Also postponed was a second agenda item for Thursday — the monthly update from Nick Wichman, director of the county's senior services agency.
In a news release concerning Thursday's meeting, commissioners also noted that they received a request this month from Delaware Township trustees requesting vacation of "abandoned, unused township roads and alleys" from Delaware Township trustees.
This includes Ashwood Road, between County Road 424 to the southern right-of-way line of CSX Railroad, and Tittle Road, between County Road 424 and the northern right-of-way line of CSX Railroad.
Commissioners plan to view the areas at 9 a.m. on March 15 before holding a required public hearing at 11 a.m. that day.
