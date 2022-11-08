Although a solid month, Defiance County’s landfill didn’t quite reach record levels for October, but it could be a record-setting year.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter delivered that news during his weekly report at county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
According to Schlatter, 55,506 cubic yards of waste were taken to the landfill last month, a figure below three other Octobers (2018, 2019 [the record at 62,044 cubic yards] and 2021) for the fourth best on record.
“It was not a record October, but we’re not far off track to still potentially have a record year,” he said, adding that it was fourth while historically “October’s just been a big month for us ... .”
Landfill sales receipts totaled $471,928.83 in October.
Schlatter reported that the county-owned landfill has turned $1.1 million profit so far this year. These funds are reserved for future and ongoing maintenance expenses.
With the construction season winding down, Schlatter didn’t have many details to report on road projects. However, he did note that final striping occurred on Power Dam Road, which was widened and raised this year south of Defiance, and has reopened to the public.
Returning to a topic he’s discussed with commissioners this year on more than one occasion, Schlatter spoke about the possible need of future agreements between Adams and Richland townships for road maintenance.
Specifically, this would address future maintenance on sections of road that will change in future years when safety enhancements are made on U.S. 24.
This is expected to include closing crossings at Jewell and Flory roads on U.S. 24 and making them right-in/right-out only. Such work will dead-end parts of these county roads, so they would have to become township roads, according to Schlatter.
Changes are planned as well at Banner School Road, which would close at U.S. 24 while an overpass would be built at Independence Road.
Schatter suggested a meeting among Richland and Adams townships along with commissioners and his office to discuss the matter further.
Further to the west, some final changes are on their way for Ashwood and Tittle roads which were relocated along CSX Railroad to eliminate two crossings. Schlatter said guardrails will be put up on the abandoned sections (at least until remaining pavement is removed.)
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers’ monthly update. She informed commissioners that county tax delinquencies total $17.8 million with $17.2 million from Rover Pipeline, which is questioning its property tax liability.
• held a continued public hearing on the requested vacation of Jackson Street in Brunersburg, from Mill Street south about 142.5 feet, and an east-west alley between Jackson and Market streets. Commissioners approved both vacations requested by James Weaner, attorney for the petitioners.
