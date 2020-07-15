Defiance County commissioners received an update on landfill and highway matters during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the county landfill on Canal Road, reported that the construction of the new cell at the landfill is ahead of schedule.
He reported sales of $457,213.97 in June from 54,938 cubic yards of waste, compared to sales of $449,929.01 from 53,751 cubic yards of waste in June 2019.
Additionally, Schlatter provided the accumulated revenue report for the engineer's office. Revenue through June totaled $2,544,248.98 with $186,379 from permissive taxes, $602,146.05 from license taxes and $1,743,293.64 from gas taxes.
This compares to accumulated revenue through June 2019 of $2,178,038.52 with $221,199.50 from permissive taxes, $771,545.54 from license taxes and $1,171,549.67 from gas taxes.
Schatter informed commissioners that work continues on Evansport Road in advance of the paving contractor while widening continues on Mud Creek Road along with preparation work for widening of Harris Road. The paving contractor planned to begin Christy Road Wednesday, then move to Evansport and Mud Creek roads.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received a monthly update from Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis. She reported that 5,899 meals were delivered to seniors in June and 192 transports provided.
• met with Treasurer Vickie Myers for a monthly update. She informed commissioners that county investments total $46,169,013.88 with an average yield of 2.12%. Year-to-date interest was $851,236.23. She reported year-to-date property tax collections of $41,718,891.28 with the delinquency rate at 0.89%.
• noted in a press release concerning Monday's meeting that they will be holding "Lunch on the Road" from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital's food truck event.
