Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting, receiving updates on landfill and highway matters.

Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages, the landfill on Canal Road south of Defiance, reported that sales totaled $424,302.88 from 51,810 cubic yards of waste during August.

This compares to sales of $413,958.55 in August 2020 from 49,628 cubic yards of waste.

On highway department matters, Schlatter informed commissioners that a large culvert on Allen Road is being replaced while crews were grading a portion of Bowman Road.

