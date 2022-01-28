A report that addressed Defiance County's participation in the H2Ohio water conservation program highlighted county commissioners regular meeting Thursday.
Kevin Hancock, ditch maintenance administrator for the county's soil and water conservation office, delivered his quarterly report to commissioners, noting participation levels in the H2Ohio effort. This program through the state government pays agricultural landowners and/or producers to participate in certain conservation programs aimed at improving the quality of the Great Lakes watershed.
According to Hancock, 94 Defiance County landowners and/or agricultural producers are enrolled in the program, which was initiated through the Ohio Department of Agriculture in 2019 after funding was approved by the Ohio General Assembly. Funding is continuing in the future.
Last year, Defiance County participants were paid $584,837.72 for various conservation practices undertaken on 125,173.5 acres of farmland, according to Hancock's report. This included such practices as plan development, implementation, and variable rate phosphorus application.
During an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News, Hancock explained that the aforementioned acreage included land that may have been counted two or three times because producers were involved in more than one practice. Therefore, the total participating acreage total does not represent individual acres.
The actual H2Ohio participation level for Defiance's 209,000 acres of cropland is about 26%, according to Hancock. He described this as a "decent" participation rate, but noted that some of the county's tillable land already had been enrolled in federal programs — such as the conservation reserve program through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service — prior to the H2Ohio effort, so it did not qualify.
Beyond the H2Ohio program, Hancock also reported that his office handled 66 site reviews, 55 minor subdivision reviews, four appeal hearings and six planning commission hearings last year.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners met with Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations supervisor, for his monthly update.
He reported that his office billed out $60,487.74 to customers on county-owned wastewater systems in December while expenses totaled $51,629.91.
