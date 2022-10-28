Defiance County commissioners were updated on soil and water conservation district activities during their Thursday meeting, including local participation in the state H2Ohio program.
Kevin Hancock, soil and water administrator, reported that 46,408 Defiance County agricultural acres have been involved in the state-funded conservation program through development and implementation this year. Payments from the state to producers totaled $92,817.
Other figures include:
• variable rate technology phosphorus application, 8,739 acres, with state payments of $69,918.
• subsurface phosphorus application, 6,858 acres, with state payments of $205,767.
• overwintering cover crops, 8,297 acres, with state payments of $207,438.
Hancock reported that controlled drainage structures also are being installed on some properties in Defiance County as part of H2Ohio.
He estimated that more than 30% of the county’s agricultural acres are enrolled in the program.
On other fronts, he noted the many educational efforts his office is engaged in with local schools, detailed this year’s drainage projects and maintenance work, and discussed improvements to the Penney Nature Center northwest of Defiance. The center is owned by the county soil and water office.
According to Hancock, the center has received new signs and trailer makers while the parking lot and stone drive to the shelterhouse have been upgraded.
A state capital grant has helped make those improvements possible.
Hancock also reported that an Eagle Scout, Peyton Coressel, has made improvements to the center’s two observation decks. This included a virtual rebuild of one of them.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• held a meeting with their Williams County counterparts to discuss the proposed Mud/Dry Creek ditch project. However, they learned that a joint board composed of the Defiance and Williams county soil and water districts dismissed the project because a “favorable cost-benefit analysis” cannot be achieved.
• met with Julie Voll, coordinator of the Defiance County Family and Children First Council, for a quarterly update.
