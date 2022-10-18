Preparations for a holiday event in downtown Defiance were discussed during county commissioners meeting Monday.
Preparations for a holiday event in downtown Defiance were discussed during county commissioners meeting Monday.
Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, and co-worker Lori Hageman updated commissioners on planning efforts for the “Flip the Switch” event along with Taylor Booth and Patty Steusloff of iHeart Radio. The event is scheduled at the county courthouse on Defiance’s Clinton Street from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Commissioners granted organizers permission to occupy the public space on the courthouse for the event at that time.
During an interview with The Crescent-News Monday, Mack explained that the event will serve as a kickoff to the holiday season with lights on a large Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn being turned on.
Last year was the first year for the event, which is sponsored by iHeart Media, with approximately 500 people in attendance despite cold, windy conditions.
“We were pretty surprised being a first-year event,” said Mack. “That was pretty good. It was successful for a first year. ... We enjoyed last year’s event quite a bit. We’re looking forward to another event kicking off the holiday season.”
A drawing will be held for a trip to Florida, with the winner not only taking that prize, but also flipping the switch for the lighted tree, according to Mack.
VFW Post 3360 also will be involved in the event with some events inside, she indicated, while children’s activities and food trucks will be featured on Court Street, due north of the courthouse.
“(They’re (VFW) going to be a warming station, so that’s very helpful,” explained Mack who called the two-hour event a “family event.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer for a monthly update.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman of the county prosecutor’s office.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.