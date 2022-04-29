An economic development office update was among the several topics handled by Defiance County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer spoke about those matters during her monthly with commissioners.
Among her highlights:
• Sherwood Mutual Telephone Co. (SMTA) has completed the installation of fiber optic in Ney. SMTA is continuing down Mulligans Bluff and Flickinger roads.
• a countywide internet connectivity survey is underway. County commissioners are taking an assessment of local internet quality as part of an effort to expand broadband capabilities with American Rescue Plan Act money.
• some businesses have expressed interest in participating in the City of Defiance's new downtown redevelopment districts. These allow property taxes on new investment to be redirected to a fund for future downtown infrastructure improvements. Willitzer noted that the fund may take years to accumulate before enough is available for use.
• a number of business developments are progressing, but not all can be discussed publicly by Willitzer. "... I'm looking forward to a point where I can start announcing some of these things that our office is working on," she told commissioners. "Despite the way the economy has been — like with inflation — people are still moving forward with their projects."
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Vince Sutter and John Fifer from the "Christmas Cruise Thru" organization and the Defiance County Fair Board President Jerry Sanders to discuss possible improvements to the county-owned fairgrounds in Hicksville where the annual Christmas light display is held.
New stone may be added to the fairgrounds roads as during the past few years wet conditions have caused wear and tear on their condition, according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
He said commissioners would be willing to donate toward this cost, perhaps using the county's hotel/motel tax which they prefer to use for tourist-related activities.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Family and Children First Coordinator Julie Voll for a quarterly update.
• held the first-quarter investment advisory meeting with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Engineer Warren Schlatter and Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group. The county's investment, landfill closure and landfill post closure portfolios were approved.
