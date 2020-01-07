Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided a recap of local bridge and road conditions during his weekly update with county commissioners Monday.
He reported that Defiance County has 231 bridges, and at end of 2019, 2.1% of them were in “poor” condition, 2.1% were in “fair” condition and 95.8% were in “good to excellent” condition. This compares to 43.7% in “poor” condition, 11.1% in “fair” condition and 45.2% in “good to excellent” condition in 1994.
Three bridges were replaced in 2019, according to Schlatter, while the industry often uses 50 years as an average bridge life, so approximately five replacements per year are needed to maintain condition.
Defiance County is responsible for maintaining 327 miles of pavement, Schlatter reported.
At the end of 2019, the average asphalt age was 16.11 years, with some 11.75 miles paved last year, according to Schlatter.
The industry often uses 15 years as an average pavement lift, he noted, so approximately 22 miles need to be paved annually to maintain condition. Schlatter stated that placing 1.5 inches of new asphalt on an average width mile of pavement costs approximately $80,000-100,000.
Schlatter also provided his office’s 2019 accumulated revenue report.
Revenue totaled $4,868,946.39, compared to 2018 accumulated revenue of $4,312,521.50. Some $444,350.67 was received in permissive tax ($448,030.46 in 2018), $1,457,912.36 in license tax ($1,424,048.15 in 2018), $2,939,200.28 in gas tax ($2,417,403.95 in 2018) and $27,483.08 in court fines ($23,033.94 in 2018).
Additionally, Schlatter reported a record-breaking year at the county landfill, which he manages, with $5,391,898.51 in sales from 634,734 cubic yards of waste, allowing the county to clear $1,022,959 in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.