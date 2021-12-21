A business development may be coming soon to Defiance’s Enterprise Industrial Park, according to one local official.
Defiance County commissioners were apprised of the matter during their regular Monday meeting with Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, provided her monthly update.
Willitzer first lamented the passing over the weekend of one of the aforementioned industrial park’s owners (Larry Plummer). She praised his efforts in continuing on with the project in the park, located just west of Precision Way on the city’s southwest side.
“It’s really sad news there,” said Willitzer.
A company is looking to purchase 45 acres in the industrial park developed by Plummer and his brother, Ray.
“We’re hoping for an announcement in January if we can get everything tied up,” added Willitzer.
She also touched on efforts by the CIC to partner with schools to promote “school to work” initiatives.
While Willitzer told commissioners she is looking forward to 2022, this year brought $161 million in economic development investment. This includes such things as the new Harmon Business Park in Defiance and the EnviroKure fertilizer plant being built near Hicksville.
According to Willitzer, business interest in Defiance County remains strong.
“We have had just last week a lot of new interest already in other projects and other companies that are here looking to expand, so very promising despite the pandemic,” she said.
Two of the things her office hopes to do in 2022 is reach out to companies that “have a pattern of leaving their state and wanting to expand in the Midwest,” and beginning the CIC’s “home grown” program which will focus on companies already here.
On the former she said, “for example, we are going to start reaching out to companies in California. Instead of waiting for jobs leads coming in from JobsOhio we’re actually going to be more aggressive and playing more offense in that regard.”
On the “home grown” program, Willitzer said the CIC wants to “amp up supporting our local companies launching in 2022” by focusing “on a lot of things that just provide great resources to the existing companies.”
Too, Willitzer praised the efforts of the CIC’s workforce manager, Kortney Williams, who is “going gangbusters” and providing “customized programs” for companies. This includes new software that help businesses locate the type of candidates they want.
Willitzer also noted the need for a new county commissioner on the CIC board with Commissioner Ryan Mack’s selection as Defiance’s next administrator.
Mack will step down as a county commissioner on Dec. 31, so his colleagues will have to appoint a new representative to the CIC board. Commissioner Mick Pocratsky indicated that either himself or fellow Commissioner David Kern would fill the upcoming void on the board for now.
In other business, commissioners opened bids on the roof replacement project at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
Bids were received from Richland Roofing, Defiance, $156,992; and Damschroder Roofing, Inc., Sandusky, $242,849, while the engineer’s estimate was $150,000.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.