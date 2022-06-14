Progress continues on numerous projects in Defiance County, according to the county’s elected engineer.
Engineer Warren Schlatter updated commissioners during their regular meeting Monday, noting work throughout the county.
Among the ongoing projects is the raising and widening of Power Dam Road, south of Defiance. Two sections of the road will be raised five feet and will be finished off with paving.
The road is closed now, but work is progressing with steel-encased concrete beams from the Hopkins Street bridge rebuild in Defiance being used for embankments on Power Dam Road next to the Auglaize River.
Speaking of that project, Schlatter noted that the old beams from that bridge have now been completely removed by Miller Brothers Construction Co., Archbold.
Six different spans have been removed — one each week — during the last couple months with all but one replaced with new spans. The last was scheduled to be installed today and Wednesday, he told commissioners.
A little further south is the ongoing deck replacement on the Harding Road bridge, over the Auglaize River just south of the Defiance city limits.
Chunks of the old deck have been removed with the new deck scheduled to be poured on June 30, according to Schlatter. He said that schedule has been accelerated from July 21.
Schlatter also noted that the county’s annual pavement patching contract is completed while paving in Delaware, Hicksville and Mark townships is finished.
On the county’s west side, paving is occurring on Hicksville-Edgerton Road, from Elm Street in Hicksville to Ohio 249. Paving could be completed as early as today, he indicated.
Culvert work and spraying are among other tasks underway by the county’s highway crews.
Nothing has changed in the scope of U.S. 24 improvements between Defiance and Napoleon — under discussion publicly for some time now — but Defiance County continues to work with Henry County to help find funding options, according to Schlatter.
Defiance County’s main improvement on that project is building an overpass on Independence Road and restricting traffic turns onto U.S. 24 from a few other roads. Funding essentially has been secured for this work, according to Schlatter, but the project isn’t likely until 2027.
In the meantime, Henry County is making plans for a new interchange in 2023 at Henry County Road 17D north of Okolona, but hasn’t secured funds for this work yet. Schlatter explained Defiance County’s efforts to help Henry County come up with options to help fund it.
Turning to the county landfill that he manages, Schlatter reported that the facility on Canal Road, just south of Defiance, took in approximately 58,000 cubic yards of waste in May, the third highest for that month, just behind May 2019 (59,000 cubic yards) and May 2020 (62,000 cubic yards).
“It was a good May, but not a record in May,” he said.
Also Monday, commissioners met with officials who supply Newman’s Carryout on Ohio 15, just west of Defiance, with gasoline about the future of the Pacific Pride station next door.
County vehicles use the Pacific Pride location, but this facility may change management as negotiations are underway with Marathon. However, representatives of companies connected to Marathon indicated that the location will remain, though it may no longer be known as a Pacific Pride.
According to Marathon, Newman’s will be undergoing renovation in the future, but the gas pumps there will only be closed briefly — perhaps for a half-day or so.
Marathon gas is sold at Newman’s.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Erika Willitzer for a monthly update.
• received an update on legal matters from the Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
• noted in a news release about Monday’s meeting that they will be again hosting a “Lunch on the Road” event at Jiggs Rootbear Stand in Defiance from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 24. The public is invite to attend to ask commissioners questions about county issues.
