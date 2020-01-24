A lengthy renovation of the Defiance County commissioners’ Court Street offices has been completed, with an opening planned next week.
Commissioners relocated to the county-owned KeyBank building at 414 W. Second St. last year when the renovation project turned into a bigger task than first thought. They plan to move back to their renovated offices next week, with their first regular session in the renovated space set for Thursday.
The project started out in May 2019 with much simpler designs — replacing carpet. But when officials discovered a wood-boring beetle in the wood flooring, they decided to undertake a more comprehensive effort.
“This was something we didn’t intend on doing,” commented Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. But he added that “as far as I’m concerned, the new footprint will last the commissioners well into the future.”
When the bigger project got underway, commissioners moved temporarily to the back of the county-owned KeyBank building — located to the east of Court Street across Wayne Avenue.
Since then, much of the renovation work at commissioners’ Court Street office — located adjacent to the county courthouse in downtown Defiance — was undertaken and completed by the county’s maintenance staff, led by supervisor Ron Cereghin and Mark Hall. The maintenance staff also had a big hand in renovating the county courthouse during 2015-16.
The Court Street offices were gutted last year, while there has been some reconfiguration.
For example, the main public entrance door was moved down a hallway by approximately 25 feet, and the old one removed. The new door is located in a lobby area, next to the building’s Court Street entrance.
Through the relocated door is a receptionist area on the left, while visitors can continue to the right to accesses commissioners’ main conference room for public meetings. This is the same space that commissioners had used previously for their regular sessions, but it is laid out differently now with an L-shaped wooden bench, behind which will sit the three commissioners, as well as their clerk and finance manager/administrator.
Doors and hallways are ADA compliant, with some structural changes made during the project to make that possible.
Other rooms are available for commissioners’ offices or storage and equipment, while staff members also have separate spaces along with a breakroom. Two bathrooms have been renovated as well.
The list of improvements includes carpet tile in most of the offices ,as well as ceramic tile in the lobby and bathrooms, ceiling tile and paint. The wooden floors were replaced early in the project with concrete.
County employees handled most of the demolition when the offices were gutted. Several contractors were used to complete specific tasks.
They include Hartzog Lumber and Supply LLC, Paulding, for construction of the commissioners’ bench; Bill Garman for drywall finishing; Kiessling Construction, Defiance, for concrete installation; Gustwiller Electric Supply, Defiance, for the electrical work; and Stark’s Plumbing and Heating Services Inc., Bryan, for plumbing and HVAC work.
The cost for the project is about $140,000, according to county Finance Manager/Administrator Sherry Carnahan. The county saved considerable labor costs by utilizing county maintenance staff.
