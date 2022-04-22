In an effort to determine where best to spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on broadband expansion, Defiance County commissioners are about to begin a survey of residents and businesses throughout the county.
They are planning to spend a substantial portion of their $7.39 million ARPA allocation on improving internet connectivity throughout the county's rural areas, thus allowing faster download speeds.
But before deciding what areas will be addressed, commissioners have employed the firm Lit Communities to study the county's connectivity needs. Lit is teaming with Private Network Enterprise (PNE) — handling the wireless component — on a survey to determine areas with the greatest need.
Commissioner David Kern, who addressed the study during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's annual meeting Thursday morning (see related story on page A9), is heading up the broadband effort with commissioners' clerk, Stephanie Metz. They have been meeting with Lit Communities in recent weeks.
This led to a pilot survey which was expected to be rolled out Friday for certain people to make sure things are up and running before a wider effort is made next week.
"We're going to make sure it works," Kern told The Crescent-News Thursday. "We're going to make sure it flows well. We're going to make sure the results are tabulated so all the programming of the survey is right ... ."
He added that "as long as there's no kinks, then early next week — Tuesday or Wednesday probably — we will do the hard launch of the survey."
The usual social media options — such as Facebook and email — will be used to alert residents and businesses of the effort, "then later on down the road we'll probably do paper direct mailers to top off the rest of the survey," explained Kern.
The survey will be offered online, however, he said if officials see responses lagging, they may offer a paper option later. The survey will be conducted over six months.
"Right now it's going to be online," he said, adding that "if we see that we're not getting results, we'll do a paper form."
Approximately 10 questions will be asked on the survey about internet service, according to the Kern. This will include an internet speed test that participants will be asked to take.
A link on the county's website to the site will be provided via social media, Kern indicated, and commissioners plan to announce it next week.
How many surveys are needed back?
Kern indicated that more than 200 would be helpful, but not if they're just from Defiance which has better internet connectivity than rural areas.
"We need a little over 200 results, but we need them from the key areas," he said, noting that running fiber into some rural areas is "just not feasible for any single mutual teleco (telephone company) to do that."
Commissioners will use the survey and the Lit Communities study to determine where projects funded with ARPA money will take place.
"... we're not going to really allocate any dollars until we know exactly where we need it because we don't want to waste it," said Kern. "We're trying to be efficient with the money."
In this effort, he said Lit Communities and PNE have grant writers that can seek additional money through the federal government. He said there are "billions" available outside of ARPA dollars for broadband projects.
