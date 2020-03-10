Defiance County commissioners have thrown their support behind a state-led effort to divide funds from future lawsuit settlements involving drug manufacturers and distributors.
Commissioners approved a related resolution during their Monday meeting, one of several they handled during a busy agenda (see related story on page A3)
The resolution supports the so-called “One Ohio Memorandum of Understanding “relating to the allocation and the use of the proceeds of settlements described ... .”
The memorandum is supported by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as a way to divide up funds from a potential settlement in Ohio with certain pharmaceutical companies.
Many lawsuits have been filed throughout Ohio blaming those companies for profiting from efforts that they claim fanned the crisis. Cuyahoga and Summit counties — in northeast Ohio — settled suits last year with drug companies for some $325 million, but others have been consolidated.
The pending plan would divide up any future settlement funds among local governments (30%), the state (15%) and a new nonprofit treatment foundation (55%), according to Cleveland.com.
“It has fallen on the shoulders of a lot of local governments to have to come up with the money during this opioid epidemic,” said Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack. “This is the opportunity to get some of that money recouped for the taxpayers, and so we’re going to wait and see what comes up.”
Mack indicated that Defiance County’s rise in children services costs can be attributed to the opioid crisis. He said the amount spent annually on this to care for children in troubled homes has doubled recently — from about $300,000 to $600,000.
Said Defiance County Juvenile Judge Jeff Strausbaugh: “The biggest impact from the opioid crisis that we’ve seen in my court has been with parents of young children who have become addicted and have ended up either in prison or in rehab or as a result of their addiction they have ultimately neglected their children and abandoned them.”
Those parents are generally in the range of 17 to 35 years old, he said.
“Often times one of the parents is imprisoned or incarcerated, and the other is addicted or in a rehab facility and the kids are left or abandoned,” Strausbaugh explained.
The resolution commissioners Mack, Gary Plotts and Mick Pocratsky approved Monday noted that “the people of the State of Ohio and its communities have been harmed by misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance committed by certain entities within the opioid pharmaceutical supply chain.”
Among other things, the resolution added that commissioners accept the state memorandum “for the purposes of continued efforts to explore potential options to resolve litigation against the opioid pharmaceutical supply chains to abate, or cause to be abated, the public nuisance of opioid abuse, addiction, morbidity and mortality caused by the opioid pharmaceutical supply chains.”
