Defiance County commissioners have rejected a local historical organization’s request to place a levy issue before voters to help fund AuGlaize Village.
The Defiance County Historical Society recently asked that commissioners consider placing a 0.25-mill, dedicated property tax levy before county voters during a future election to help maintain and upgrade AuGlaize Village, located on Krouse Road. But a letter signed by each of the county’s commissioners — Ryan Mack, Mick Pocratsky and Gary Plotts — rejected the idea.
It stated: “The commissioners’ office has worked with legal counsel in researching the request to place a 0.25-mill tax levy on the ballot for dedicated support to the Defiance County Historical Society to maintain and upgrade AuGlaize Village. The commissioners are unable to approve the requested levy on the ballot at this time. This decision was based upon legal guidance received, current operations, a lack of lease for use of the AuGlaize Village property, future mandated financial needs of the county and the current tax liabilities of the residents of the county. The commissioners do not feel that this is the time to request a levy increase for Defiance County taxpayers for non-essential services.
The letter added that the “county will not grant a one-year extension on the previous contract, however, the county would be willing to provide you a one-year lease agreement in good faith so that the continuity of the park will be not be disturbed. It is the recommendation of both legal counsel and the county’s insurance provider that a lease be used for the use of this property. It is still the hope of the commissioners that both entities can come together on a new lease before the end the year.”
The historical society and commissioners have been at odds over a lease agreement.
During its meeting in November, the historical society expressed no interest in a lease with commissioners, but commissioners say the old contract — reached in 1975 — is outdated and needs to be upgraded. They want a new lease and an agreement to discuss village funding annually.
Commissioners provided the village with $14,000 in 2019, along with $4,000 toward a part-time education coordinator from May through October. But the historical society would like a more predictable annual amount for planning purposes.
Historical society board president Trish Speiser said the organization doesn’t know what to do now that commissioners turned down the levy idea, and expressed uncertainty about AuGlaize Village’s future. Planning for upcoming events in 2020 is underway, but decisions will have to be made about holding them, according to Speiser.
“I guess it’s in the commissioners’ hands,” she said. “AuGlaize Village will just sit there. ... Right now they’re forcing us to shut down this year’s agenda. ... we’re going to have to make decisions to cancel things in the next three weeks.”
She added that “at this point our only hope is if we elect two new commissioners (in fall 2020). It’s going to sit for a year until new commissioners come in and decide they want to see the village funded. That’s our hope at this point.”
Seven candidates have placed their names on the March primary ballot for the two commissioner seats that will be decided in November 2020.
