The possibility of sewer rate increases and the establishment of a sewer district were revisited during Defiance County commissioners meeting Thursday.
Commissioners met with the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, for his monthly update. He mentioned two proposals under consideration this year by commissioners: establishing a sewer district for county-owned treatment facilities and increasing rates charged to county sewer customers.
Fritch indicated that a recommendation for a rate increase will be forthcoming later. The consulting firm Poggemeyer Design Group/Kleinfelder is reviewing a rate study undertaken by Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP), a nonprofit agency.
RCAP's Wayne Cannon met with commissioners in May to review the study, necessitated by the county's desire to match rates with increased costs.
He is recommending that commissioners combine county-owned systems such as Auglaize (south of Defiance), an express sewer (that takes in Lake Christi Meadows) and Evansport to keep rates the most efficient for all users.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday that commissioners are awaiting further information from Poggemeyer before deciding on a rate increase. However, he said, "I definitely think the rates are going to go up" as in some cases they "haven't gone up in a long time."
He could not say with certainty when commissioners might decide upon an increase, but said, "I would hope to see it done this year."
Meanwhile, commissioners noted the possibility of forming an advisory board to assist in the process of deciding whether a county sewer district should be formed.
"We would really like to see a wastewater district where the users of this system have their own board," said Pocratsky, comparing a future setup to what exists in the Ayersville area (water and sewer board) and Brunersburg (water board). "So maybe it makes more sense to have the actual users have control, much like Ayersville or Brunersburg."
If a sewer district is formed, a board would be created to administer the county sewer district's functions.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) to open bids on a proposed air purification system for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools.
The project will be funded with community development block grant (CDBG) money set aside through the state for coronavirus expenses.
Bids were received from Stark's Plumbing and Heating Services, Bryan, $21,090; Waibel Energy Systems, Vandalia, $24,615.27; and U First Services, Inc., $34,500.
The engineer's estimate was $21,315.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later date.
The bid opening and grant administration is being handled by MVPO.
