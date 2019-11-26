Defiance County commissioners discussed a pair of programs being undertaken by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) during their Monday meeting.
Based in Defiance, MVPO helps local government agencies with grant funds and other planning tasks, and serves several northwest Ohio counties.
MVPO’s Liz Keel reviewed the community housing improvement program (CHIP) with commissioners.
She reported that there were 19 home repair projects and 10 rehabilitation projects. The agency had enough applications to fill the program, which served all the communities in the program (Paulding and Defiance counties).
According to commissioners, “Maumee Valley Planning Organization always welcomes applications. If they are unable to assist the landowner, they are either referred to another organization or placed on a waiting list.”
Also Monday, MVPO’s Emma Kirkpatrick met with commissioners to discuss the Defiance County Active transportation plan, which promotes “human-powered transportation” such as walking and biking. MVPO has hosted a number of meeting this year with government agencies in an effort to put together a plan.
Kirkpatrick stated that MVPO is working with schools on the Safe Routes to Schools program, which aims to improve sidewalks for school children.
In other business, commissioners:
• noted in a press release about Monday’s meeting that their office will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.
• received Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update. He noted that the engineer’s office is working on culvert replacements in preparation for 2020 paving projects.
• reviewed the County Commissioners Association of Ohio CCAO’s deferred compensation program with Joel Smith of Empower Retirement.
