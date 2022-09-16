Defiance County's top election official was acknowledged Thursday by county commissioners for receiving national certification in her field.
Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman was presented with a commissioners' proclamation recognizing her for becoming a "certified elections/registration administrator" during a course of study through Auburn University in Alabama.
Commissioners also received a presentation in defense of feral cats, met with metropolitan parks board members and received a senior services agency update during their regular session (see related story).
The stated purpose of this program is to "professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process," according to a press release provided last month to The Crescent-News on Wichman's achievement.
Commissioners' proclamation honored Wichman for her "dedication to the fair election process as the director of the board of elections" and acknowledged "that you have received the highest professional achievement for elections officials in America."
Wichman was quick to defer credit onto the board of elections office staff.
"I do want to say that our office runs well because of our team," she said, adding hat "we have a great staff." While saying she appreciated the acknowledgment of certification achievement, Wichman explained that "our whole crew really deserves a lot of credit."
The board of elections' deputy director, Roseanne Rickabaugh, also complimented the office's "four part-time people that are amazing." She said they are working additional hours to prepare for the upcoming election.
Other election-related matters discussed by Wichman:
• the Nov. 8 election: She said the governor's race "is going to be a hot topic," with that and other state races driving the election turnout. Locally, there won't be a lot to decide in Defiance County, although a few property tax issues will be on the ballot.
• National Registration Day: This is scheduled for Tuesday, and is set aside to promote the registration of new voters.
• poll worker security: "I'm very, very adamant about protecting our poll workers," Wichman said, relating an incident in the May primary election when a poll worker was physically threatened by an intoxicated voter. The perpetrator was arrested and fined.
• possible lawsuits: Wichman told commissioners that her office has received suggestions via email about being sued by different groups on election-related matters, perhaps personally. Commissioners indicated that this could be covered by the county's liability insurance carrier (CORSA).
• paper ballots: some voters are indicating their preference for these, not trusting the electronic system, according to Wichman. Fifteen percent of ballots are set aside as paper each election (as opposed to voting into an electronic machine), she noted.
• $10,000 state security grant: Wichman indicated that at least one use will be installation of another camera covering "blindspots" in the board of elections office.
• secure elections: "Defiance will have a good election (on Nov. 8)," said Wichman. "It will be safe. It will be secure. It will not be manipulated in any way. We can guarantee that."
• early voting: This will begin on Oct. 12 for the Nov. 8 election.
