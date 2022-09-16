proclamation photo

Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman (center) displays the proclamation presented to her by county commissioners David Kern (left) and Mick Pocratsky during their Thursday meeting. The proclamation acknowledges Wichman becoming a certified elections/registration administrator through a course of study.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance County's top election official was acknowledged Thursday by county commissioners for receiving national certification in her field.

Tags

Load comments