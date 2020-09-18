Defiance County commissioners received updates from two department heads during their Thursday meeting.
Amy Francis, the county's senior services director, informed them that her agency provided 6,130 meals to seniors in August, with 5,760 of them delivered. Another 85 were hospital meals while eight were shelf-stable meals and 277 were grab-and-go meals.
Treasurer Vickie Myers also met with commissioners Thursday for a monthly update.
She reported that county government investments totaled $46,298,568.85 with an average yield of 2%. Some $937,906.15 has been received in interest this year.
Myers explained that delinquent property tax bills have been mailed.
Taxpayers will have until Oct. 9 to pay. If they do not, the delinquency information will be published as allowed under the Ohio Revised Code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.