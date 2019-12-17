Defiance commissioners received updates from two department heads during their Monday meeting.

Engineer Warren Schlatter provided an update of the county landfill, which he manages.

He reported that landfill sales totaled $330,549.14 in November from 38,758 cubic yards of waste, compared to $381,653.03 in November 2018 from 44,093 cubic yards of waste.

Commissioners also met with county public safety services coordinator Julie Rittenhouse for a quarterly update.

Load comments