Defiance County’s landfill usage this year isn’t expected to top the record set in 2019, but it will be in the ballpark and signify a stable period for the facility.
The county’s elected engineer, Warren Schlatter, who manages not only the highway department but also the landfill on Canal Road, just south of Defiance, provided county commissioners with a monthly update during their Monday meeting.
He noted that landfill sales totaled $393,530 in November from 49,357 cubic yards of waste taken in. This compared to sales of $393,659 from 45,585 cubic yards of waste in November 2020.
During an interview Monday, Schlatter told The Crescent-News that the landfill has taken in 563,251 cubic yards of waste this year through Nov. 30 while the amount for all of 2020 was 617,720 cubic yards.
The highest year on record was 634,734 cubic yards in 2019, which had been preceded by a total intake of 593,638 cubic yards in 2018, according to Schlatter.
The present intake is “down a little, but very stable,” he said.
As such, this will allow county commissioners to maintain the landfill’s current rates.
“The commissioners made it pretty clear in our discussions that they desire to keep them (rates) as stable as long as we can, and I think we’re in a good spot,” explained Schlatter.
Funds collected from landfill sales are used to maintain the facility’s EPA-required closure and post closure funds, handle future equipment expenses — which can easily run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars — and prepare for future expansions and possible new environmental regulations.
At present, the landfill has completed preparations for a new waste cell that is about to go online. Paired with a previous expansion, this gives the landfill another 4-5 years capacity before another cell will be needed, according to Schlatter.
In other business Monday, commissioners held budget discussions with Defiance County Auditor Jill Little and Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith.
Commissioners won’t hold their regular Thursday meeting, but figure to finish up their budget discussions with the county’s elected department heads on Monday, according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. He said elected officials were given the opportunity to discuss their proposed 2022 budgets during regular commissioner sessions.
Commissioners are expected to approve the county’s 2022 budget not long after Monday’s meeting.
