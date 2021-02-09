Defiance County’s west side apparently is a prime location for possible solar fields.
That was the word given by Alex Jones of EDP Renewables — a Houston, Texas-based company which develops solar fields — who discussed the matter Monday with Defiance County commissioners.
Jones appeared at the commissioners’ regular meeting via Zoom and spoke generally about solar fields, but noted Defiance County’s potential in particular.
To this point, his company has been more noted for wind farms, with 53 of these throughout North America. This includes three in Ohio, producing 391.6 megawatts of power, according to information provided by EDP.
Locally, Jones explained, the company owns two wind farms in Paulding County (Amazon and Timber Road), as well as another in Hardin County.
“So, we are very familiar with the communities there from a wind standpoint,” he said.
But EDP is planning on building two solar parks in Ohio with construction beginning next year, and it wants to explore possibilities in Defiance County.
Jones said the company is looking for land to lease with the goal of establishing solar fields solar parks “where they are wanted.” He said the company is “looking for a nice open field,” rather than trying to establish a solar field in a populated area.
He mentioned areas south of Hicksville, along with the Farmer and Ney areas as target areas initially.
According to Jones, a solar field or park would need to be located near an electrical transmission line (such as 69kV) or substation.
Companies that are purchasing the energy produced by solar fields, Jones indicated, include Amazon, Facebook and Walmart.
“They have been the biggest backers of this industry,” he said.
While EDP has not made contact with any Defiance County landowners, according to Jones, the company is open to inquiries about land lease possibilities.
Also on hand for Monday’s meeting was Defiance County’s new economic development director, Erika Willitzer. While employed by the Putnam-Paulding Electric Cooperative, Willitzer had occasion to work with EDP.
“I worked with EDP Renewables when I was in Paulding County and had a great experience with them,” she told commissioners.
Plans for a solar field near Mark Center also are being considered, although that is being undertaken by a different firm (Savion).
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update. She reported that her office billed out $59,243,591 in property taxes, with $20,267,463 paid as of Friday afternoon. The county’s property tax delinquency rate is 8.59%, but this includes an amount from Rover Pipeline which the company is disputing. Without Rover, the county’s delinquency rate is 0.6%, she noted.
• received the landfill report from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter. He reported sales of $369,685.96 from 10,563 tons of waste in January compared to sales of $379,493.49 from 11,356 tons of waste in January 2020.
• opened bids on the purchase of bituminous materials and stone. Bids for bituminous materials were received from Asphalt Materials Inc. and K-Tech Specialty Coating, while bids for stone were received from Custar Stone Co., Stoneco Inc., Stafford Gravel and LaFarge.
• received an update on pending legal matters by the county prosecutor’s office.
